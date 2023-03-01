Indian Railways embarks Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train for ‘Garvi Gujarat’ tour – Check latest pictures from inside the train

Indian Railways has embarked Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train for the ‘Garvi Gujarat’ tour. The train was flagged off from Delhi Safdarjung railway station by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday. The seven nights and 8 days tour will end on March 07, 2023, at Delhi Safdarjung railway station.

The launch of the ‘Garvi Gujarat’ rail tour package is in line with the government’s ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ scheme. The boarding and de-boarding facilities are available at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera, and Ajmer railway stations.

Also Read: Good news for Indian Railways commuters! IRCTC partners with Easebuzz to provide secure payment services while booking tickets online

The IRCTCs special tourist train will accommodate 156 tourists onboard. The train will cover a distance of around 3,500 km.

List of places:-

During the journey, the train will cover some of the very prominent monuments, pilgrimage, and world heritage sites of Gujarat such as – Vadodara, Somnath, Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Modhera, and Patan.

Vadodara – Statue of unity, and Champaner Archaeological park (UNESCO site)

Somnath – Somnath temple, Somnath beach, and BhalkaTirth

Dwarka – Dwarkadhish temple, Nageshwar Jyotirling, and Beyt Dwarka

Ahmedabad – Sabarmati Ashram, Akshardham, Dandi Kutir, and Adalaj stepwell

Modhera – Sun Temple

Patan – Rani Ki Vav (UNESCO site)

Features of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train: –

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train is coupled with a modern state-of-the-art AC rake. It has a host of astounding features such as – two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen car, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, and a foot massager for tourists. It also has a mini library beside Security Guards, an electronic locker, clean toilets, and enhanced security features of CCTV Cameras. The fully air-conditioned train has two types of accommodation – 1st AC and 2nd AC class.

Also Read: IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train to embark on ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ – Details here

Other Bharat Gaurav circuits:-

With the launch of the ‘Garvi Gujarat’ yatra, the 17 Bharat Gaurav circuits have been established in the country so far. The govt is expected to set 10 more Bharat Gaurav circuits in the coming months. The other circuits are – Shirdi Sai Mandir Yatra, Shri Ramayan Yatra, Divya Kashi – Adi Amavasya Yatra, Onam Holiday Special, Mahalaya Amavasya Special, Frontier Holiday Special, Coimbatore-Kumbakonam – Coimbatore, Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan, Sampoorna Yatra, Shri Jagannath Yatra, 05 Jyotirlinga Yatra, Shakti Peeth Special, Mahashivaratri Special – Kashi Yatra, Puri Gangasagar Tour, Shri Ram Janki Yatra, and Erode – Ernakulam – Erode circuit.