Indian Railways Electrification: Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani to run on electric traction from Northeast to Delhi

The Northeast Frontier Railway has completed electrification work of 649 RKM / 1294 TKM from Katihar to Guwahati.
For the introduction of AC electric traction to and from Indian Railways’ Guwahati station, CRS authorization has been received. The Guwahati station in Assam is Northeast’s busiest railway station. Now the Northeast city is connected with all metros as well as other big cities through 25KV AC traction. According to the Railway Ministry, the Northeast Frontier Railway has completed electrification work of 649 RKM / 1294 TKM from Katihar to Guwahati. This way, the NFR zone’s total High-Density Network routes (649 RKM) have been commissioned with Electric Traction. Now, this move will connect New Delhi to Guwahati on seamless Electric Traction. Following are some of the benefits that will be reaped due to the electrification of the railway sections:
- Indian Railways will be able to save on foreign exchange spent on HSD Oil to the tune of Rs 300 crore per annum.
- The consumption of HSD Oil by the national transporter will also be reduced by 3400 KL per month which will minimize dependence on imported petroleum.
- Because of seamless train operation, traction change which is inevitable at New Coochbehar and New Jalpaiguri, will now be done away with. This will enhance trains’ mobility.
- Because of enhanced mobility, the total running time between Katihar to Guwahati will be reduced by two hours (approximately) due to trains’ higher speed. As a result of this, nearly 10 per cent more number of trains can be run in the section.
- With the electrification of railways, heavier freight trains can be operated at higher speeds.
- Due to enhanced line capacity, 10 per cent new passenger trains can be introduced and this will help in the launching of more Rajdhani Express trains for capital connectivity projects.
- With electrification, dependence on imported petroleum will be reduced.
- With railway electrification, HOG technology can be utilized instead of EOG system with two power cars employing two DG sets on either end on all LHB coach fitted trains.
- During run, the power generator cars which consume nearly 100 litres diesel per hour can be saved apart from noise, fume emission.
- For electric traction, Greenhouse gas emissions will fall which will result in a reduced carbon footprint.
