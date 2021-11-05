Indian Railways Electrification: Rajdhani, Tejas Rajdhani to run on electric traction from Northeast to Delhi

The NFR zone's total High-Density Network routes (649 RKM) have been commissioned with Electric Traction.

For the introduction of AC electric traction to and from Indian Railways’ Guwahati station, CRS authorization has been received. The Guwahati station in Assam is Northeast’s busiest railway station. Now the Northeast city is connected with all metros as well as other big cities through 25KV AC traction. According to the Railway Ministry, the Northeast Frontier Railway has completed electrification work of 649 RKM / 1294 TKM from Katihar to Guwahati. This way, the NFR zone’s total High-Density Network routes (649 RKM) have been commissioned with Electric Traction. Now, this move will connect New Delhi to Guwahati on seamless Electric Traction. Following are some of the benefits that will be reaped due to the electrification of the railway sections: