Indian Railways ECoR launches Priority Freight Train Movement Scheme to meet urgent requirements of customers

The scheme will mainly provide facility to the customers to move their loaded rakes from loading points to unloading points located on ECOR, within a fixed targeted transit times (TTT).
It is applicable for all commodities, which are loaded/unloaded within the ECOR zone.
In a bid to meet urgent requirements of customers, a first of its kind, Priority Freight Train Movement Scheme (PFTMS) has been launched by Indian Railways’ East Coast Railway zone in ECOR jurisdiction. According to East Coast Railways, the scheme will mainly provide facility to the customers to move their loaded rakes from loading points to unloading points located on ECOR, within a fixed targeted transit times (TTT). The zonal railway further stated that PFTMS is mainly aimed at meeting the customers’ requirement in the movement of their rakes on priority basis and thereby also improving rolling stock’s productivity. It is applicable for all commodities, which are loaded/unloaded within the ECOR zone. Following are the general conditions of the scheme:
Under PFTMS, the applicant will be guaranteed with TTT from time of completion of formalities from loading point to arrival at unloading point.
The Originating-Destination (O-D) pair of stations located within the East Coast Railway zone.
TTT will be fixed on the O-D pair of stations’ basis and the section on ECOR. Compared to the present average transit time of the concerned sections, the aforesaid TTT will be lesser.
TTT starts after loading by the firm is completed, including covering of tarpaulins, if required, as well as other formalities such as C&W examination, adjustment of over loading, rake weighment, etc.
TTT is over when the loaded rake is handed over at the unloading station/goods shed/exchange yard, to the customer.
In indenting or rake allotment, etc., PFTMS does not provide any priority. The scheme will only ensure in rakes’ movement, subject to PTS, once rake loading as well as other formalities are completed.
In case an application is received for a route, other than the identified routes, the same will be fixed by CFTM in consultation with the respective division’s senior Divisional Operations Manager.