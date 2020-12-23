Indian Railways ECoR launches Priority Freight Train Movement Scheme to meet urgent requirements of customers

It is applicable for all commodities, which are loaded/unloaded within the ECOR zone.

In a bid to meet urgent requirements of customers, a first of its kind, Priority Freight Train Movement Scheme (PFTMS) has been launched by Indian Railways’ East Coast Railway zone in ECOR jurisdiction. According to East Coast Railways, the scheme will mainly provide facility to the customers to move their loaded rakes from loading points to unloading points located on ECOR, within a fixed targeted transit times (TTT). The zonal railway further stated that PFTMS is mainly aimed at meeting the customers’ requirement in the movement of their rakes on priority basis and thereby also improving rolling stock’s productivity. It is applicable for all commodities, which are loaded/unloaded within the ECOR zone. Following are the general conditions of the scheme: