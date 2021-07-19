Indian Railways eco-friendly achievement! OPD Block of Railway Hospital in Vijayawada awarded Platinum rating

The New OPD Block of Railway Hospital in Vijayawada has been recently awarded a Platinum rating by IGBC.

Indian Railways’ another eco-friendly achievement! The New OPD Block of Railway Hospital in Vijayawada has been recently awarded a Platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under the category of ‘New Service Building’. According to the South Central Railway zone, this new OPD Block is the Vijayawada Division’s first such service building to be bestowed with Platinum Rating by CII – IGBC. This rating system’s objective is to facilitate the adoption of green concepts, thereby reducing adverse environmental impacts and enhancing the overall experience of the public. The New Delhi railway station (NDLS) of Indian Railways, a few months ago, was re-certified by IGBC with the Platinum Green Station rating.

Some of the salient features of NDLS include passenger-friendly facilities, hygiene, sanitation and health initiatives, as well as water and energy-efficient measures. This system is a first-of-its-kind holistic rating, which aims to address environmental sustainability in stations across the country. Apart from NDLS, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station was awarded with Gold certification under CII’s IGBC ratings. The CSMT railway station in Mumbai became the station in Maharashtra to be awarded Gold certification under CII’s IGBC ratings.

Some of the CSMT’s eco-friendly features include 245 kWp solar panels, electric charging points at parking areas to encourage electric two and four wheelers in parking lot, energy efficient BLDC and HVLS fans, replacement of 100 per cent lamps with LED fixtures, installation of 17 occupancy sensors in various waiting rooms and offices, installation of “Avoid Usage of Plastic Bags” signages. Also, environment-friendly Comprehensive Mechanized Cleaning is done at the station’s parking places, platforms, circulating areas, concourse, rooftops, rail tracks, shutters, waiting halls, etc. Besides, the CSMT station has been provided with smart passenger amenities such as Food Court, WiFi service, Pharmacy, Medical facility, Tourism Information and Booking Centre, ATVMs, etc.