Indian Railways East Coast zone to install 100 feet tall national flags at 26 stations this year

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone of Indian Railways, headquartered in the city of Bhubaneswar, has decided to install monumental national flags or the Indian tricolor at the top of 100 feet poles at as many as 26 of its railways stations across the zone. These flags will be installed in the current fiscal year and is an initiative to instil patriotism in passengers, according to a recent PTI report. The decision to install the monumental national flags at Indian Railways stations in the district headquarters, historical places as well as the tourist destinations was taken according to the directions given by the Railway Ministry.

According to the report, the monumental national flags on the top of 100 feet poles have already been installed at Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam railway stations. Additionally, more flags have been proposed at the Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur railway divisions. The national flags will be installed at these divisions by taking into account the visibility, availability of space and other safety as well as security measures.

Full list of stations under the ECoR zone where monumental flags will be installed:

The railway stations where the national flag has been proposed to be installed under the Khurda Road railway division are Jajpur, Puri, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Keonjhar Road, Kendujhar, Chhatrapur, Dhenkanal, Khurda Road, Angul, Khurda Town, Nayagarh Town, Berhampur and Paradip

Under the Sambalpur railway division, the railway stations where the national flag has been proposed to get installed are Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Bhawanipatna and Mahasamund stations

Under the Waltair railway division, the stations where the national flag has been proposed to get installed are Koraput, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Jagadalpur and Dantewada railway stations

According to the ECoR zone, the monumental national flags will be installed in the main circulating area of the railway stations at suitable places and will be provided with bright focussed lights. The official administration of the station as well as the RPF (railway protection force) officials will look after the safety, security and the maintenance of the flags