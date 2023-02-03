Indian Railways earns Rs 54,733 crore in passenger segment for April-January 2023

Indian Railway has registered a record earning of Rs 54,733 crore in the passenger segment from April 2022 to January 2023. This is an increase of 73 percent in comparison to last year. In 2022, during the same period, the Railways achieved Rs 31,634 crore.

The railway passenger traffic has also witnessed strong growth in the post-COVID-19 period. The passenger traffic was 809 crore in numbers during the pre-COVID-19 period (2019-20) but dipped to 125 crore in FY 2020-21. In the financial year 2021-22, the passenger traffic of railways recovered to 351.9 crore.

“Enhanced mobility across the country and demand for faster and competitive trains will assist the growth in passenger traffic in the coming years,” the Economic Survey 2022-23 report said.

A look at Indian Railways Reserved/Unreserved passenger segment and revenue:

Reserved Passenger Segment from April 01, 2022, to January 31, 2023

According to the national transporter, an increase of 7 percent is reflected in the reserved passenger segment. A total of 6,590 lakhs passengers have booked the trains during the period compared to 6,181 lakhs last year.

Revenue from Reserved Passenger Segment

An amount of Rs 42,945 crore has been generated from the reserved passenger segment during the period from April 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023. It witnessed a revenue generation of Rs 29,079 crore in the same period last year, which shows a hike of 48 percent.

Unreserved Passenger Segment

In the unreserved passenger segment, a total of 45,180 lakh passengers have booked the ticket from April to January 2023, as compared to 19,785 lakh during the same period in 2022. This shows an increase of 128 percent.

Revenue from the Unreserved Passenger Segment

The revenue from the unreserved passenger segment has shown an increase of 361 percent as compared to last year. Between April 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023, an amount of Rs 11,788 crore has been recorded, while Rs 2,555 crore was registered in the same period last year.