Indian Railways earns Rs 45 crore as over 2 lakh passengers book tickets for special trains for next 7 days

Indian Railways earns Rs 45.30 crore with passengers booking tickets for travel on special trains in the next seven days! On Wednesday, as many as 20,149 passengers travelled on the special trains, and on 18 special trains operating on Thursday, a number of 25,737 passengers are scheduled to travel. So far, the total revenue generated by the national transporter for these tickets is Rs 45,30,09,675, according to a PTI report. With the running of 15 pairs of special passenger train services, from 12 May 2020 onwards, between the national capital and major cities of the country, over 9,000 people left Delhi on Wednesday on board nine trains, according to officials quoted in the report.

According to the report, out of the nine special trains that departed from Delhi on Wednesday, eight trains that left for Thiruvananthapuram, Howrah, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Dibrugarh and Ranchi, were booked beyond their capacity. It further stated that only one special train service, to Patna- the capital of Bihar, ran at a capacity of 87%. On Wednesday, of the nine special trains that left for their destinations, the train from Howrah to New Delhi, which is capable to carry 1,126 people at a time, had a booking for a number of 1,377 passengers. This is 122% of the train’s capacity.

The special train from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram was booked at 133% of its capacity, and the special train from New Delhi to Chennai ran at an occupancy of 150%. Similarly, the special train from New Delhi to Jammu Tawi ran with an occupancy of 109%; the New Delhi-Ranchi special train had occupancy of 115%; the special train from New Delhi to Mumbai Central saw an occupancy of 117%; the train from New Delhi to Ahmedabad had 102% occupancy and the special train from New Delhi to Dibrugarh ran at an occupancy of 133%.

According to an official, overbooking does not mean that people are standing in the aisles. He said, it just means that there is a movement of passengers while the train is on the run. He further stated that passengers are boarding as well as deboarding at halt railway stations and there have been multiple ticket bookings.

Among the special train services that departed from the national capital on Wednesday, the only New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar (Patna) train did not run on its full capacity, which had a capacity of 1,239 passengers, but carried only 1,077 number of passengers, registering occupancy of only 87%. according to officials, the reason behind the train’s low occupancy could be that Bihar has accounted for over 100 trains already, which carried its workers to their home state since 1 May 2020.