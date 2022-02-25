Indian Railways earns over Rs 27 lakh from five film shootings; details here

The West Central Railway zone is encouraging film shooting in its stations and railway premises.

Film Shooting in Indian Railways: As the national transporter has always played a major role in Bollywood, the West Central Railway zone is encouraging film shooting in its stations and railway premises. According to West Central Railways, in the year 2021-22, over Rs 27 lakh 78 thousand has been earned from five film shootings. The zonal railway said the shooting of ‘Jindal all the way’ at Kota station earned Rs 74,000; shooting of ‘Dr. Arora’ at Sant Hirdaram Nagar station earned Rs 2 lakh 23 thousand; shooting of ‘Tiku weds Sheru’ at Sant Hirdaram Nagar station earned over Rs 9 lakh 37 thousand; film shooting of ‘Maharani’ at Itarsi station earned over Rs 33 thousand and the shooting of ‘Nirmal Pathak’ at Dularia railway station earned over Rs 15 lakh 10 thousand.

To make the permission for filming across the Indian Railways network efficient and streamlined, Film Facilitation Office set up in National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Ministry of Railways have integrated to create a Single Window Filming Mechanism, the national transporter had announced last year. The Film Facilitation Office has been established to ease film shooting in India as well as promote the country as a preferred destination for filmmakers from across the globe. For filming across the nation, its website is the single window facilitation and clearance mechanism as well as the one-stop digital repository of information for filming in India.

Earlier, International and Indian filmmakers had to visit the offices of CPROs of 17 zonal railways and Railway Board to submit applications for seeking permissions for filming in the Indian Railways network. With the enabling of the FFO website as a single window facilitator, filmmakers can now submit online applications for filming at various Indian Railways locations falling under the jurisdiction of even more than railway one in a centralized way. After the submission of online application on the web portal, the concerned officers will be notified and they can access applications on the web portal and upload permissions after the approval process.