Indian Railways earnings to grow with PM Gati Shakti! Approval given for Jodhpur Division’s 1st cargo terminal

Under the government’s PM Gati Shakti Yojana, approval has been given to set up the first cargo terminal of the Jodhpur Division of the North Western Railway zone at Marwar, Mundwa. According to the Railway Ministry, while this move will benefit local industries, the income of Indian Railways will increase as well. A few days ago, the Asansol Division of Indian Railways had commissioned private siding of Maithan Power Limited at Thaparnagar, giving a boost to Prime Minister’s vision “Gati Shakti. According to the ministry, since the publication of the GCT policy in December 2021, this was the first such GCT commissioned in the Indian Railways network.

The Maithan Power Project, the ministry stated in a press release, was initiated in the year 2009 and subsequently, in the year 2011, the power generation was started. Till now, the coal requirement to the Maithan Power Project was being made through road which is expected to convert into as many as 120 inward coal rakes per month. Also, two to four outward rakes of Fly Ash is expected to be handled from the siding. The move will enhance the earnings of the national transporter by approximately Rs 11 crores per month. The location, according to the ministry, is in the vicinity of industrial and mining areas. The ministry also said that the future prospect of the siding is promising.

While speaking on the commissioning of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal, Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, V K Tripathi said that the Indian Railways network is committed to making the PM Gati Shakti’s vision a reality. According to Tripathi, transportation by Indian Railways is good for the economy as it is the most energy efficient as well as the most economical mode of transport. The commissioning of this cargo terminal along with more such terminals will have a very positive impact on the economy of the country, he further added.