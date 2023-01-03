Indian Railways’ earnings from freight increases by 16% compared to last year

Indian Railways’ earnings from freight loading in the first nine months of the financial year 2022-23 have surpassed last year’s earnings in the same period.

The freight loading of the country’s railways during the April-December period of the financial year 2022-23 was 1109.38 million tonnes, which is 8% higher than the previous year’s total of 1029.96 MT, Indian Railways said in an official statement

Railways have earned Rs 120478 crore against Rs 104040 crore over last year which is an improvement of 16% as compared to the same period of last year.

Further sharing month-wise data, the official statement said the railways’ freight loading during the month of December was at 130.66 million tonnes, which was 3% higher than the same month last year. The freight revenue during the period was Rs. 14573 crores, which is 13% higher than the earnings in the corresponding month last year.

“The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy-making helped Railways towards this landmark achievement.” the statement further said.