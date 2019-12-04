Indian Railways Durgapur station is beautiful! Check the redeveloped station with passenger-friendly amenities

The Durgapur station has been renovated to upgrade the existing facilities for improving the experience of passengers, as part of the station beautification and redevelopment initiative of Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry.
Indian Railways Durgapur station has been completely redeveloped with new infrastructural facilities for passengers! The Durgapur station falls under the Asansol railway division of the Eastern Railway (ER) zone. According to details shared by the ER zone with Financial Express Online, the Durgapur station has been renovated to upgrade the existing facilities for improving the experience of passengers, as part of the station beautification and redevelopment initiative of Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry. The details of the infrastructural developments which have been done at the Durgapur station are as follows:
- The front façade of the station building has been completely renovated and beautified with ceramic tiles, which have been fixed on the walls. Matching with the new look of the front facade, new facade lights have also been installed, which beam out bright and enchanting colours during the night hours.
- The stairs towards the station platforms have been renovated with the help of granite stones. A new nameplate for the station board, made up of stainless steel has been placed beside the entrance towards the platform. This has been decorated with focus lights and a sprinkler fountain.
- A new station entry gate has been constructed on the eastern side of the circulating area, separating the entry and exit of taxis and other private vehicles.
- The approach road surface has been redeveloped and the IGBC approved plants have been placed inside the new decorated road dividers.
- Inside the station, a new air-conditioned premium lounge has been opened with the provision of airport-like lounge facilities. The lounge has comfortable seating arrangements for passengers and also has recliners and body massage chair inside separate cabins. The washrooms have been fixed with modern and luxurious fittings. Passengers can avail the facilities of the lounge by paying a nominal fee of Rs 50 per hour.
- The upper-class waiting halls have been renovated with passenger-friendly amenities such as the inclusion of comfortable seating arrangements for passengers, CCTV cameras and washrooms with modern fittings.
- All the existing retiring rooms of the station have been redeveloped with the inclusion of new floor tiles, new wall paintings, modern toilet fittings.
- New platform sheds have been provided at platform numbers 1, 2 and 3.
- Additional stainless steel benches have been provided at all platforms of the station for the convenience of passengers
- Energy-efficient LED lights have been installed at all platforms for illumination
