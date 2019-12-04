Indian Railways Durgapur station is beautiful! Check the redeveloped station with passenger-friendly amenities

Durgapur station has been renovated to upgrade the existing facilities for improving the experience of passengers

Indian Railways Durgapur station has been completely redeveloped with new infrastructural facilities for passengers! The Durgapur station falls under the Asansol railway division of the Eastern Railway (ER) zone. According to details shared by the ER zone with Financial Express Online, the Durgapur station has been renovated to upgrade the existing facilities for improving the experience of passengers, as part of the station beautification and redevelopment initiative of Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry. The details of the infrastructural developments which have been done at the Durgapur station are as follows: