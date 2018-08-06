Indian Railways drivers and guards will not have to carry heavy iron boxes anymore; here’s why

The new initiative by the national transporter has been welcomed by Indian Railways employees.

New move by Indian Railways! Now, loco pilots and guards of Indian Railways will not have to carry heavy iron boxes with them! During duty, the loco pilots and guards have to carry a heavy iron box. This iron box has many manual books on rail operations along with the flag as well as other things. But, now instead of the iron boxes, they will carry trolley bags. Also, instead of the thick manual books on rail operations, they will be provided with tablets! It is expected that this move will ease the problems faced by guards and also help improve the timing of the rail operations, according to a Dainik Jagran report. Recently, the Delhi division gave a trolley bag to the driver of the train number 12459 New Delhi-Amritsar Intercity Express.

In order to transfer the iron box to the engine or to the guard, a porter had to be arranged. Therefore, in case of any delay, the train operation was also interrupted. On the other hand, in case the iron box was placed on the platform before the train arrives, it created problems for the passengers. Recently, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Delhi, RN Singh introduced the scheme by giving a trolley bag to the loco pilot of New Delhi-Amritsar Intercity Express, Sudesh Kumar. The trolley also has a tablet which will provide information on the rules of the train operation.

The new initiative by the national transporter has been welcomed by Indian Railways employees. According to the railway employees, the new move by the railways will help them. They also claimed that it will lead to economic savings as well. Not only will the porter not have to carry a heavy iron box, but also with the use of tablets instead of books, the cost of printing will be done away with and it will also give environmental protection a boost.