Indian Railways’ doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus & Nimach-Ratlam rail lines approved; see benefits of these projects

Doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus and Nimach-Ratlam railway lines approved.

PM Modi chaired Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the doubling of Rajkot-Kanalus and Nimach-Ratlam railway lines. According to the Railway Ministry, the total estimated cost of Rajkot-Kanalus railway line doubling project will be Rs 1,080.58 crore and its escalated / completion cost is Rs 1,168.13 crore. The total length of the Rajkot-Kanalus line is 111.20 kilometres. The railway project is scheduled for completion in four years’ period. The existing goods traffic handled on the section primarily comprises POL, Cement, Coal, Food grains and Fertilizer. Besides, future substantial freight traffic is projected by big industries such as ESSAR oil, Reliance Petroleum and Tata Chemical.

Presently, the single line BG Rajkot-Kanalus section has become over saturated. The ministry said there is a need for additional parallel Broad Gauge line to ease out operational working. As many as 30 pairs of passenger or mail express trains are plying on the section and existing line capacity utilization with maintenance block is up to 157.5 per cent. Detention to both Freight and Passenger traffic will be significantly reduced after doubling. Once the doubling of the Rajkot-Kanalus section is over, it will increase the capacity, thus, more traffic can be introduced on the system. From Rajkot to Kanalus, the proposed doubling would lead to all round development of Saurashtra region.

The estimated cost of the doubling of Nimach-Ratlam railway line is estimated to be Rs 1,095.88 crore and its escalated / completion cost is Rs 1,184.67 crore. The total length of doubling of Nimach-Ratlam line is 132.92 kilometres. The Nimach-Ratlam rail line doubling project will be completed in four years. According to the ministry, doubling of this line will increase the capacity of the section. Thus, more freight and passenger train services can be introduced on the system. An additional freight traffic of 5.67 million ton per annum is expected from the first year, due to proximity of cement industries, which will increase to 9.45 million ton per annum in the eleventh year. This doubling section will provide easy connectivity and good result in socio-economic development of the region. The doubling project will also give a boost to the area’s tourism as many historical sites including Fort of Unchagarh are located in this project area.