Indian Railways’ Doodh Duronto special train ensures uninterrupted supply of milk! Check details here

Doodh Duronto Special Train: In this ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, Indian Railways is running Doodh Duronto Special Train to provide uninterrupted milk supply. Introduced by the South Central Railway zone of Indian Railways from Renigunta in the state of Andhra Pradesh to Delhi, the Doodh Duronto Special Train aims to maintain an adequate supply of milk during the COVID-19 pandemic. The milk supplying train service recently crossed the 4 crore liters mark. This means that the train has successfully supplied 4 crore liters of milk so far. To enable the move, special trains carrying milk tanks were formed in order to transport milk from Renigunta to Delhi’s Hazarath Nizamuddin railway station. Earlier, the national transporter transported milk by attaching milk tanks to passenger carrying trains.

On 26 March 2020, the national transporter had dispatched the first Doodh Duronto Special Train from Renigunta station to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Earlier the South Central Railway zone had said that these special milk trains, generally run with as many as six milk tankers. The zone said that each tanker had a capacity of 40,000 litres, which sums up to a total milk capacity of 2.40 lakh litres. Considering the demand of the public, the number of milk tanks has also gone up to eight tanks on some trips. The special train to transport milk was said to run every alternate day.

A few months ago, the South Central Railway zone informed that the Doodh Duronto Special train is being operated without any detention on the way and with an average speed of 110 km per hour so that the milk train reaches the destination within a period of 36 hours. The zonal railway had also claimed that utmost care has been taken while loading as well as necessary precautionary measures have been followed such as physical social distancing, sanitization, and staff hygiene.