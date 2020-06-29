Indian Railways does remarkable work! From increasing train speed to doubling lines – 200 projects completed

hese works, which were pending for several years and were causing severe bottlenecks, were planned during the lockdown period as Indian Railways considered it ‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’ to take up the maintenance works without affecting the train services.
Indian Railways does remarkable work! Over the last few months, Indian Railways has successfully executed more than 200 long-pending maintenance works with regular passenger train services being suspended due to COVID-19. These maintenance works include repair and re-girdering of old bridges, electrification, and doubling of rail lines, yard remodeling and renewal of scissor crossovers. These works, which were pending for several years and were causing severe bottlenecks, were planned during the lockdown period as Indian Railways considered it ‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’ to take up the maintenance works without affecting the train services.
The maintenance works include rebuilding or rehabilitation of 82 bridges, 5 yard remodelling, 48 limited height subway and road under bridges in lieu of level crossing gate, 7 launching of road over bridges (ROBs), 16 construction and strengthening of foot over bridges (FOBs), 1 commissioning of doubling and electrification of railway line, 14 dismantling of old FOBs as well as 26 other rail projects. Take a look at some of the key projects:
- On 21 May 2020, Yard modification work in Jolarpetti (Chennai Division of the Southern Railway zone) was completed. According to the Railway Ministry, it resulted in easing out of curve as well as enhancing the speed up to 60 Km per hour on Bengaluru end. Also, it facilitated simultaneous reception and dispatch.
- On 5 May 2020, dismantling of old abandoned unsafe FOB at Ludhiana was completed. Since the year 2014, dismantling of this FOB over 19 rail tracks and 7 platforms was overdue, after new FOB was commissioned.
- On 3 May 2020, bridge re-girdering work on Tunga River, which falls under Mysuru Division, South Western Railway, was completed, while on 30 April 2020, dismantling of unsafe deck of Kopar Road ROB near Dombivali, under Central Railway’s Mumbai Division, was completed.
- In the Varanasi Division of North Eastern Railways, two projects of Doubling with Electrification were completed on 13 June 2020. One of these projects is 16 km section from Manduadih to Prayagraj and the other project is Kachhwa Road to Madhosingh section.
- On 9 May 2020, Indian Railways completed the dismantling work of an ROB crossing eight tracks in the approach of the Chennai Central railway station. Since July 2016, this ROB was declared unsafe by Indian Railways and was closed for heavy vehicles.
- On 3 May 2020, the construction of two new bridges in the Vijayawada Division were completed. Also, on 9 May 2020, Indian Railways completed the construction of limited height subway, on Howrah- Chennai route, for Level Crossing elimination in East Coast Railways’ Khurda Road Division.
- Upgradation work of signalling on Azamgarh railway station was completed on 23 May 2020. The section from Mau to Shahganj has been upgraded to STD.-II (R). Indian Railways also upgraded the yard speed from 50 km per hour to 110 km per hour as well as simultaneous reception, dispatch and shunting facility provided.
- Likewise, the national transporter completed the renewal of wooden layout Scissors crossover with standard PSC layout in Vijayawada and Kazipet yards. In Kazipet yard, a major block of 72 hours was taken for pending yard remodelling.
- An Indian Railways’ innovative pilot project, which is a joint venture of the national transporter and BHEL, for powering train services by solar power, developed over a vacant railway land at Bina is currently under extensive testing. According to the Railway Ministry, it is a 1.7 Mega Watt project to directly feed to 25 kV Railway Overhead Line.
