Indian Railways does remarkable work! From increasing train speed to doubling lines – 200 projects completed

Indian Railways does remarkable work! Over the last few months, Indian Railways has successfully executed more than 200 long-pending maintenance works with regular passenger train services being suspended due to COVID-19. These maintenance works include repair and re-girdering of old bridges, electrification, and doubling of rail lines, yard remodeling and renewal of scissor crossovers. These works, which were pending for several years and were causing severe bottlenecks, were planned during the lockdown period as Indian Railways considered it ‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’ to take up the maintenance works without affecting the train services.

The maintenance works include rebuilding or rehabilitation of 82 bridges, 5 yard remodelling, 48 limited height subway and road under bridges in lieu of level crossing gate, 7 launching of road over bridges (ROBs), 16 construction and strengthening of foot over bridges (FOBs), 1 commissioning of doubling and electrification of railway line, 14 dismantling of old FOBs as well as 26 other rail projects. Take a look at some of the key projects: