Indian Railways does a Gully Boy! Warns ticketless passengers in rap style with new ‘Tera Time Aayega’ video

Inspired by Bollywood’s new film Gully Boy, Indian Railways is advising railway passengers to carry their tickets during their journey.

Indian Railways passengers, heed this warning! Don’t travel ticketless on trains as “Tera Time Aayega”! Inspired by Bollywood’s new film Gully Boy, Piyush Goyal led-Indian Railways is advising railway passengers to carry their tickets during their journey – and the advise comes in a next-generation rap style! The Railway Minister recently posted a video on Twitter, advising all railway passengers to avoid ticketless travel and use Unreserved Ticketing system (UTS) app or Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) to purchase tickets. The video created by the Western Railway zone, tells people that all those who are travelling without tickets will not be able to escape as the TTEs will hunt down such passengers.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, Gully Boy, has a rap song – “Apna Time Aayega”. Drawing inspiration from the popular song, Indian Railways has created its own rap, warning passengers not to travel without a ticket, else time will come when they will be caught – Tera Time Aayega! You can watch the video here:

Tera Time Aayega pic.twitter.com/3JI8SoPx3u — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 18, 2019

The national transporter has introduced the UTS facility for all non-suburban sections across all zonal railways, allowing unreserved train tickets even for long-distance travel. With this facility, railway passengers do not have to wait in long queues to buy train tickets. The scheme of online purchasing unreserved tickets was started around four years ago. For those who want to easily book tickets through the UTS app, it is advisable to be around 25 to 30 metres away from the railway station. However, the system does not permit to book more than four tickets at a time. Other than train tickets, platform tickets and monthly passes can also be purchased from the UTS app.

Last year in December, PTI reported that the Central Railway zone earned a whopping amount of Rs 125 crore from errant passengers! The Central Railway posted a record checking earnings of Rs 125.16 crore from April 2018 to November 2018. An official was quoted saying that the money was recovered from commuters as fine for ticketless or for irregular travel. Out of the whole amount, Rs 21.39 crore was recovered in the month of November alone. Meanwhile, in November 2017, the zone collected Rs 11.66 crore from such travellers, the official informed.