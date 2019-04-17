Indian Railways does a Game of Thrones; urges passengers to buy tickets like a Lannister!

With the ongoing mania for the popular fantasy drama, Indian Railways took the opportunity to advise passengers to travel with valid tickets in an interesting manner.

Indian Railways does a Game of Thrones to educate passengers! What could be better than advising passengers to buy tickets by giving a reference from the Game of Thrones? With the ongoing mania for the popular fantasy drama, which recently came up with its eighth and final season, Indian Railways took the opportunity to advise passengers to travel with valid tickets in an interesting manner. The Western Railway zone recently tweeted asking passengers to be a wise Lannister and always travel with a ticket. The Lannister family is said to be one of the richest and most powerful families in the Game of Thrones. “A Lannister always buys his tickets”, says Indian Railways urged the public to keep tickets at all times and avoid buying tickets from touts.

This is not the first time that Indian Railways has referred to popular entertainment shows, songs and movies to educate passengers and spread awareness. A couple of days ago, Indian Railways shared a video on Twitter called ‘Tera Time Aayega’ which was a parody of ‘Apna Time Aayega’ rap song from the popular Bollywood movie Gully Boy. Taking inspiration from ‘Apna Time Aayega’ rap song, the national transporter created its own version ‘Tera Time Aayega’, warning passengers not to travel without a ticket, otherwise, they will be caught by the officials. To prevent ticketless travel, Indian Railways advised all railway passengers to use UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) mobile app or ATVMs (Automatic Ticket Vending Machines) to buy tickets.

Last month, it was reported that the Western Railway zone collected a big sum from ticketless travellers! In just a duration of eleven months, between April 2018 and February 2019, the Western Railways collected an amount of Rs 116.86 crore in the form of fine from ticketless travellers. During this time period, the zone had detected a total of 25.17 lakh cases of ticketless travel, including cases of unbooked luggage. According to the national transporter, the cases were registered during the regular checks conducted by 2,363 TTEs.