Indian Railways’ DLW sets new record in electric locomotive production amidst COVID-19 outbreak; details here

The Diesel Locomotive Works in Varanasi has registered a record production of electric rail locomotives in July 2020.

Indian Railways sets a new record in locomotive production! Amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak, the national transporter has been able to achieve a new ‘Make in India’ record in locomotive production. The Diesel Locomotive Works in Varanasi has registered a record production of electric rail locomotives in July 2020. According to details shared by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, a total of 31 electric rail locomotives have been produced by the Diesel Locomotive Works, Varanasi in the month of July. The Railway Ministry has said that the record production of electric rail locomotives by the Diesel Locomotive Works in July 2020 is a milestone for Indian Railways, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the national transporter had handed over 10 broad-gauge (BG) diesel locomotives to the neighbouring nation, Bangladesh. Each WDM3D type BG locomotive has been equipped with a 3300 HP engine. These broad-gauge diesel locomotives have been designed for a speed of 120 km per hour and have a residual life of 28 years or more. According to Indian Railways, these broad-gauge locomotives have the capacity for hauling both passengers as well as freight train services. Microprocessor-based control systems have been installed in these technologically advanced BG locomotives. The locomotives, with the ergonomic layout of the driver’s cab, offers stress-free driving. By boosting passenger safety, they ensure safer running.

The broad-gauge diesel locomotives manufactured by Indian Railways have “maintenance-friendly” features. These features ensure more prompt and easier maintenance, the national transporter had stated. Also, the locomotives have been modified by Indian Railways to suit the maximum height restrictions suggested by Bangladesh Railways.

Earlier this year, Chittaranjan Locomotives Works (CLW), in Asansol, West Bengal had managed to enter the Limca Book of Records by registering the highest electrical production record. The factory had produced 402 electrical locomotives during 2018-19, registering the highest production record in the world.