Indian Railways distributes over 8.5 lakh cooked meals to needy due to COVID-19 lockdown crisis

Indian Railways’ catering arm- Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) continues to provide food to the poor and needy! After the lockdown due to novel Coronavirus, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways, which started to provide cooked meals to the poor, continues to distribute food for lunch and dinner through IRCTC base kitchens, RPF resources along with contribution of NGOs. According to the Railway Ministry, the food is being distributed to the poor, beggars, destitutes, coolies, children, stranded persons, migrant labourers, and whoever else comes in search of food near the railway stations, and nearby areas.

So far, the national transporter has distributed more than 8.5 lakh meals since 28 March 2020. This has been achieved with the active cooperation of IRCTC base kitchens in New Delhi, Pune, Howrah, Hubli, Mumbai Central, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Bhusaval, Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Katihar, Balasore, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, Vijaywada, Tiruchirapalli, Dhanbad, Khurda, Katpadi, Guwahati, Samastipur, Prayagraj, Itarsi, Chengalpatu, Vishakhapatnam, Tatanagar, Hajipur and Raipur spread over various zonal railways such as Northern Railways, Western Railways, Eastern Railways, Southern Railways and South Central Railways, and help of RPF, various government departments as well as NGOs.

Besides, over 6 lakh meals have been provided by the IRCTC and approximately 2 lakh cooked meals have been provided by the RPF from its own resources. Apart from this, around 1.5 lakh meals have been donated to the poor by NGOs working with the railway organizations. The RPF has played a key role in the food distribution to the poor and the needy people, prepared by IRCTC, its own kitchens and from NGOs. Starting with food distribution to as many as 5,419 needy people over 74 locations on 28 March 2020, the figure has grown daily. Till 8 April 2020, nearly 6 lakh needy people have been distributed meals by the RPF over 313 locations.

Moreover, an amount of Rs 20 crores has been deposited by IRCTC in PM-CARES fund- an amount of Rs 1.5 crore from CSR fund of the financial year 2019-20, Rs 6.5 crore from CSR fund of the financial year 2020-21 and donation of Rs 12 crore.