Indian Railways’ digitization boost! Soon, recharge mobiles, pay bills at RailWire kiosks in 200 stations

Soon, Indian Railways passengers will be able to pay electricity bills, recharge their mobiles, fill up Aadhaar and PAN card forms as well as file taxes with help from Common Service Centre (CSC) kiosks in 200 stations across the country. These CSC kiosks are to be set up by the PSU- RailTel. The scheme has been introduced in partnership with CSC e-Governance Services India and Electronics & Information Technology Ministry. The CSC kiosks at railway stations will be run by village level entrepreneurs (VLEs), according to a PTI report. CSC-offered services include booking of travelling tickets (train, bus, air, etc.), Voter Card, Aadhar Card, PAN card, Income tax, mobile recharge, payment of electricity bill, insurance, banking and many more.

The CSC kiosks at railway stations have been named ‘RailWire Saathi Kiosks’ as RailWire is RailTel retail broadband’s brand name. To start with, these kiosks have been made operational at the Varanasi City and Prayagraj City railway stations in Uttar Pradesh on a pilot basis. Similar CSC kiosks will be set up at around 200 railway stations in phases, mostly in rural areas.

Of these stations, 56 stations are in North Eastern Railway, 44 railway stations are in the South Central Railway zone, 20 stations are in North Frontier Railway, 13 stations are in East Central Railway, 15 stations are in Western Railway, 25 stations are in Northern Railway, 13 stations are in East Coast Railway and 12 stations are in West Central Railway.

RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla was quoted in the report saying that often, people in rural areas find it difficult to avail e-governance services or take advantage of digitalization due to lack of infrastructure or resources and lack of internet using knowledge.

The PSU- RailTel has created one of the world’s largest integrated Wi-Fi networks by providing public Wi-Fi facilities at 6,090 railway stations, of which 5,000 are in rural areas.