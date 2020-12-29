Indian Railways DFC Project: Not just freight corridor, but ‘Dedicated For Country scheme’, says Piyush Goyal

The newly opened DFC corridor is not just an Indian Railways' freight corridor but a "Dedicated For Country scheme" that will carry goods and development.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Project: Hailing the inauguration of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor’s New Bhaupur-New Khurja section in UP, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the newly opened DFC corridor is not just an Indian Railways’ freight corridor but a “Dedicated For Country scheme” that will carry goods and development. The 351-km long DFC section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday via videoconferencing, according to a PTI report. Speaking at the inauguration of the EDFC section, the Railway Minister said the Dedicated Freight Corridor project is the best example of the Modi government’s Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The ambitious DFC project will play a role similar to what the river Ganga plays in terms of sustaining lives and livelihoods, Goyal said. At present, Indian Railways’ passenger trains, as well as freight trains, operate on the same track. Due to this 150-year-old railway arrangement, freight trains do not reach their respective destinations in time, as these trains are not given priority on their route, the Railway Minister said. He also mentioned that earlier freight trains used to run at an average speed of 25 km per hour, but now it has doubled.

Despite the novel coronavirus crisis this year, the national transporter has almost reached 95%-96% of last year’s freight loading, he said. Goyal further said that by March 2021, Indian Railways will exceed last year’s carry as well as strengthen the economy more. According to the minister, all this has been possible because of the reforms undertaken in the last five months as well as increasing strengthening of the economy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking on this occasion, said that the project is important for them as that 75% of the EDFC lies in UP. The junction of Eastern DFC and Western DFC are also in Uttar Pradesh. This will provide the state an opportunity to create new avenues in the logistics sector, the CM added.