Indian Railways’ DFC & Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor projects on fast-track for timely completion

Indian Railways’ ambitious projects including Dedicated Freight Corridor and Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail reviewed! On Wednesday, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State for Railways chaired the review meeting of important ongoing projects of the national transporter at Western Railway zone’s HQ office, located in Churchgate, Mumbai. The minister reviewed the progress of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), which is being implemented by Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor Project, being executed by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), for the portion falling in the state of Maharashtra.

According to a press release issued by the Western Railway zone, during the meeting, the Minister of State for Railways was apprised of the various stages of progress of these major rail projects, including the process of land acquisition as well as rehabilitation of Project Affected People. The release further mentioned that Danve directed the concerned officials of these ongoing Indian Railways’ projects including the officials of state government to expedite the work for completion of these railway projects within the stipulated time period in order to avoid cost as well as time over runs. The minister also emphasized on the importance of these two rail projects.

The DFC project (Eastern and Western DFCs) is being executed by adopting state-of-the-art and world-class technology. The recently reviewed WDFC covers 1504 kilometres’ distance of double line electric track from JNPT in the city of Mumbai to Dadri passing through Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Palanpur, Phulera and Rewari. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, once completed, will cover a length of 508.17 kilometres in total. It will be the nation’s first Bullet Train corridor. The Bullet Train running on the high-speed rail corridor will boast a speed of 320 km per hour, covering 12 stations namely Mumbai, Boisar, Thane, Virar (in Maharashtra), Bilimora, Sabarmati, Surat, Vapi, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch and Ahmedabad (in Gujarat).