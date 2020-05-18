Indian Railways develops RAIL-BOT robot to assist hospital staff in COVID-19 patient care; see features

The robot is being used to provide medical accessories or equipment, medicines as well as to serve food to patients in the hospital, without any need for physical contact.
Indian Railways develops robot to assist hospital staff! In the light of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways develops a Robot to assist the management of medical wards in serving medicine and food to patients! The Robot named RAIL BOT (R-BOT) has been developed by the South Central Railway to assist in hospital management functions towards patient care. According to a press release issued by the zone, before being deployed for use in Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda, Secunderabad, the R-BOT underwent extensive trials and demonstrations. The robot is being used to provide medical accessories or equipment, medicines as well as to serve food to patients in the hospital, without any need for physical contact.
With the help of this Robot, doctors, nurses and other medical staff are able to stay away from the risks of contacting novel coronavirus infection. According to the zone, the R-BOT is operated through a unique mobile app that has been developed as part of the innovation, supported by the WiFi facility. The R-BOT supports sensor-based features, which are capable to read patients’ body temperature and transmit the same for display on the mobile phone. In case of any abnormal high-temperature reading, the R-BOT is capable of raising an alarm so as to alert the medics attending to the patients.
Some of the salient features of R-BOT are as follows:
- It enables real-time video camera facility with Pan and Tilt functions.
- The Robot acts as two-way audio and video communication with recording. This feature allows for smooth interaction between doctors and patients.
- To enable communication in complete darkness, it uses infra-red technology with emergency night lamp and night vision.
- Also, to circumvent any foreign object in its way, the Robot holds 08 direction motion control with observation avoidance sensors as well as motion detection.
- It can read the body temperature remotely and transmit the same on app, also serving as an alert mechanism for cautioning on patients’ high temperatures.
- It boasts a speed of 1 Km per hour with a load-carrying capacity of 80 kg.
- It is also capable of functioning on a single charge of battery continuously for six hours.
- It can be operated by using Android mobile app as well as Radio Frequency remote controller.
