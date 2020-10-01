Indian Railways develops new Freight Business Development portal for freight clients; details

The FBD portal has been specially designed and developed with a 'Customer First' philosophy.

Indian Railways develops new freight portal! In a bid to increase its freight basket and revenue, an exclusive portal has been developed by Indian Railways for its freight clients linking them to not just railway officials but providing them with a medium to raise concerns and lodge complaints. According to a PTI report, a Freight Business Development (FBD) portal has been developed by the team of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) as per the directions of the Railway Board. The Railway Ministry said the FBD portal has been specially designed and developed with a ‘Customer First’ philosophy. The portal helps in familiarising new freight customers with the Freight Business of the national transporter. Also, it offers a bouquet of information on Indian Railways Freight Business organized in simple and easy-access links.

According to the Ministry, the newly developed portal also provides enhanced features for existing freight customers including GIS-based track and trace as well as provision to contact Indian Railways with their concerns. A channel is provided to the potential freight customers through the new FBD portal to reach Indian Railway officials and seek their assistance in transporting their goods by the national transporter. Besides, with the help of real-time monitoring of queries raised by freight customers through the New FBD portal, the Divisional and Zonal Business Development units can reach to potential customers as well.

According to the report, the new FBD portal has been designed and developed with features including details on freight incentive schemes, information-rich freight calculator, terminal dashboard, rich FAQs updated regularly, GIS-based tracking of consignments, Own-a-terminal & Own-a-Wagon scheme as well as process details to name a few. This portal can be reached through the option of “Freight Business” that is available under the new feature of ‘Freight Services’ added in the top menu bar of https://www.indianrailways.gov.in/ or it can be accessed at https://fois.indianrail.gov.in/RailSAHAY/. Additionally, “Rail Madad” has also been integrated with this new portal for directing queries of the prospective as well as existing customers to Freight Business Units of the Railway Divisions.