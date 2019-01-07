Indian Railways develops first ‘Make in India’ 8 wheeler underslung diesel-electric tower car; what it means

For the very first time in the history of Diesel-Loco Modernisation Works (DMW) Patiala, located in Punjab, an 8 Wheeler Underslung Diesel Electric Tower Car has been manufactured.

Diesel-electric tower car for Indian Railways: For the very first time in the history of Diesel-Loco Modernisation Works (DMW) Patiala, located in Punjab, an 8 Wheeler Underslung Diesel Electric Tower Car has been manufactured. The Diesel Electric Tower Car (DETC) is a self propelled unit, which is used for periodic inspection as well as for patrolling and maintenance of over-head electric transmission equipment of routes that are electrified. In addition to these, the ‘Make in India’ DETC is also used for attending sites of break down as well as for the restoration of damaged OHE equipment. Some of the major facilities of DETC are as follows:

1) In order to facilitate OHE breakdown, the DETC will carry auxiliary equipment

2) The DETC has a seating room as well as a kitchen for supervisors and attendants

3) It has been equipped with high speed dual traction power pack and its controls

4) A driver desk, as well as control cubicle, have also been provided on either side of the car

5) Elevated Platform, as well as an Observation Dome, has been provided as well

6) For testing Over Head Cables, Pantograph has been provided

7) A room for OHE testing equipment as well as a work shop has been set up

8) To clear the accident site, tools and tackles have also been provided

The DETC consists of several types of equipment. The equipment that for underslung mounted include a diesel engine with a compressor, traction alternator, auxiliary alternator, fuel tank as well as water raising apparatus for radiator. The equipment that are installed onboard include all control equipment, cable laying arrangements, rectifier unit, 10 KVA capacity diesel alternator unit as well as a small workshop having all required machine. The equipment over the roof include a pantograph, an observation dome, hydro static radiator unit as well as hydraulically operated lifting and swiveling platform.