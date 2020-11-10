Indian Railways develops anti-Covid coach to prevent the spread of coronavirus! See salient features

Mechanical Workshop, Gorakhpur has made many changes and improvements in a coach, transforming it into an anti-covid coach.

Anti-Covid Coach: Since the nationwide lockdown that was imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has taken various steps and measures to prevent the infection of novel coronavirus from spreading! To fight COVID-19, Mechanical Workshop, Gorakhpur has made many changes and improvements in a coach, transforming it into an anti-covid coach. According to the Railway Ministry, this anti-covid coach has hands-free water tanks and flushes, copper-coated handle and lock, which will prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. Watch the following video to know how this anti-covid coach will help to contain the spread of novel coronavirus:

Earlier this year, the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, had developed a post COVID-19 coach. Take a look at some of the salient features of this post COVID-19 coach: