Indian Railways develops anti-Covid coach to prevent the spread of coronavirus! See salient features

Indian Railways has taken various steps and measures to prevent the infection of novel coronavirus from spreading.
Mechanical Workshop, Gorakhpur has made many changes and improvements in a coach, transforming it into an anti-covid coach.
Earlier this year, the Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, had developed a post COVID-19 coach. Take a look at some of the salient features of this post COVID-19 coach:
Hands-free amenities and foot-operated devices: This coach has hands free amenities and facilities like foot-operated water taps as well as soap dispensers. There is foot-operated flush valve and latches in the lavatory door, outside washbasin along with foot-operated soap dispenser and water tap, as well as forearm-operated handle on the compartment door.
Copper-coated handrails and latches: The coach has been provided with copper-coated handrails and latches as just within a few hours, copper degrades the virus landed on it. When virus lands on copper, which has anti microbial properties, Ion blasts pathogen and destroy the DNA and RNA present inside the virus.
Plasma air purification: There is a provision of plasma air equipment in the AC duct. This sterilizes the surfaces as well as the air inside the air-conditioned coach using ionised air. This makes the coach coronavirus and particulate matter resistant. Also, this improves concentration of ion from 100 ions per cm3 to over 6000 ions per cm.
Coating of Titanium Di-oxide: This coach is having a coating of Titanium Di-oxide, which is aeco-friendly water-based coating that kills bacteria, viruses, mould, as well as fungal growth and also enhances indoor quality of air. It is non-toxic and is considered to be a safe substance, harmless to human beings. This coating of Titanium Di-oxide is applied on lavatory, washbasins, glass window, seats and berths, snack table, floor, etc.