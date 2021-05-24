Indian Railways delivers over 15,000 MT liquid medical oxygen so far

In the south, Karnataka received 1,063 MT, Tamil Nadu 857 MT, Andhra Pradesh 642 MT, Kerala 246 MT and 976 MT LMO was offloaded in Telangana.

The Railways has delivered 15,284 MT of liquid medical oxygen across the nation with 234 Oxygen Expresses completing their journey so far, covering 14 states, official data shows. While the first Oxygen Express to Assam has delivered 80 MT of LMO to the state, delivery of LMO to Karnataka has crossed 1,000 MT. Nine Oxygen Expresses are en route to their destinations with more than 569 MT of LMO in 31 tankers.

Despite the challenges posed by operation of Oxygen Express trains, the railways’ regular freight performance remains robust with the national transporter carrying 73.45 million tonne in the first 21 days of May, which is 44.99% higher than the 50.66 MT of loading for the same period in FY 21. In the first 21 days of May 2021, the railways earned Rs 7,368 crore from freight loading which is 62.20% higher compared to the earnings of Rs 4,541.21 crore for the same month last year.

In May 2021, railways carried 35.62 MT of coal, 9.77 MT of iron ore, 3.38 MT of foodgrains, 2.22 MT of fertilisers, 2.02 MT of mineral oil and 3.15 MT of cement (excluding clinker). The coal sector has shown a sustained growth with the railways loading 88.15 MT coal in FY 2021-22 so far compared to 57.23 MT carried in FY 2020-21.