Indian Railways delays trains: 16 trains running late in North India due to fog, Full list here

Trains delayed: The Indian Railways on Friday morning announced that trains were running late again on Friday morning due to intense fog condition. The trains which are delayed include Darbhanga to New Delhi Clone Special, Banaras to New Delhi Clone Special, Muzaffarpur to Anand Vihar Terminal SaptKranti Superfast Express, and Ayodhya Cantt to Delhi Express among several other.

It is reported that the trains were delayed by the Indian Railways due to fog which led to lower visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted drizzle or light rain late in parts of Delhi on Thursday and during early hours of Friday. The IMD said that more rainfall can be expected between January 23 and 25, indicating that the national capital will likely get colder again after January 26.

Here’s a complete list of the trains that were delayed on Jan 20 morning:

In case the train is cancelled, tickets booked through the IRCTC’s official website will be cancelled and a refund will be initiated automatically into the user’s account.

Steps to check list of trains that are cancelled: