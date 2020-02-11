Indian Railways Dehradun station revamped! Reopens after renovation & expansion works

Dehradun station was shut since November 10, 2019 last year, for the renovation and station expansion work

Indian Railways Dehradun station reopens after 3 months for passenger operations! The Dehradun railway station in the state of Uttarakhand, which is part of the Northern Railways (NR) zone, has been recently reopened after a gap of nearly three months. The railway station was shut since November 10, 2019 last year, for the renovation and station expansion work, according to a PTI report. SD Dobhal, Dehradun station manager was quoted in the report saying that most of the trains began operating from the Dehradun railway station on February 8, 2020, except for a few trains which have currently been cancelled due to foggy weather. Some of the passenger trains operating in the Northern areas have been cancelled due to fog, which was a measure taken for ensuring safe passenger services.

According to the report, some of the trains which have started regular operations include the Dehradun Shatabdi, Nanda Devi, Doon Naini Express, Rapti-Ganga as well as the Mussoorie Express. The Upasana and Ujjaini Express trains which operate through the Dehradun station, have been currently cancelled due to foggy weather conditions.

Since the redevelopment work of the Dehradun station began, the Dehradun-bound train services used to terminate either at Haridwar or at Harrawala, which is about 12 km from the Uttarakhand state capital of Dehradun. The redevelopment and expansion work at the Dehradun railway station included the remodelling and construction of additional platforms, added SD Dobhal.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry has taken up the station redevelopment work at several railway stations across the country, as part of the station redevelopment and beautification program. In this regard, several stations such as Jaipur, Salem, Dimapur, Durgapur, Nagaland have been revamped by introducing new modern, passenger-friendly facilities.

Additionally, the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is working on the redevelopment of existing railway stations to turn them into world-class travel hubs. In this regard, the redevelopment work on Gandhinagar and Habibganj railway stations for making them into world-class stations is already in progress. Recently, IRSDC has also floated tenders and invited bidders for the redevelopment of Gwalior, Sabarmati, Nagpur, Amritsar into world-class hubs.