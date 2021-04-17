Indian Railways’ decision to check Covid transmission, to fine people without mask on its premises; Check details

The order comes as the number of Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in India with more than 2 lakh cases coming on a daily basis. Representative Image

Travelling via trains? Make sure your mask is covering your mouth and nose properly unless you want to pay a fine. A recent order issued by the Indian Railways has warned people that not wearing a mask on railway premises as well as in trains will lead to a penalty of up to Rs 500. The national transporter has incorporated this as an offence under the Railway Act, a report by PTI noted. This is the latest addition to guidelines issued by the Indian Railways for prevention of COVID-19 transmission. According to the railways, this will ensure that people are following the Coronavirus protocols set by the Health Ministry.

The order comes as the number of Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in India with more than 2 lakh cases coming on a daily basis. The Indian Railways had earlier laid down guidelines and SOPs for all those moving by trains. The guidelines highlighted that all passengers need to cover their face with a mask and face cover while they travel and at all entry-exit points. While the masks were mandated, some carelessness was seen. Now, these mistakes will be fined.

Not just masks, but spitting on railway premises is also prohibited and will invite fines. The order said that in order to control the spread COVID-19 situation, controlling spitting along with other acts of similar nature is necessary. Any unclean, unhygienic conditions can become a danger to life and public health at this point. As per penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises Rules 2012, penalties will be imposed.

The order has come in effect on immediate basis and is expected to last until six months and will be extended as per further instructions related to these issues.

It is to note that India on Saturday saw a single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 people have succumbed to the infection. This has taken the overall tally to 1,45,26,609 cases and death toll at 1,75,649, as per the data released by the Ministry of Health ministry and Family Welfare.