Indian Railways CSMT station in Mumbai to be redeveloped to world-class standards! IRSDC prepares for project

The CSMT railway station of Mumbai will soon be redeveloped into world-class transit hub! As part of Indian Railways’ ambitious station redevelopment plan, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station in Mumbai will get a stunning makeover with world-class facilities. The Indian Railways Station Development Corporation or IRSDC has been delegated with the task of redeveloping railway stations on the network to world-class standards. The IRSDC is a special purpose vehicle and comes under the Ministry of Railways. An IRSDC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the RFQ (request for quotation) of the CSMT station redevelopment has been prepared and is under examination. The tender for the project is likely to be issued soon.

The CSMT station is a UNESCO world heritage site in Mumbai and is a historical railway station in the state of Maharashtra. The station serves as the headquarters of the Central Railway (CR) zone and is one of the busiest stations across the country. The CSMT station will be refurbished without disturbing its heritage value.

Redevelopment plan of CSMT station, Mumbai according to IRSDC

The IRSDC with the station redevelopment program, aims to redevelop the station into airport-like world-class standards. Several stations are being developed on the basis of the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, with the approval of the public-private partnership appraisal committee. Initially, the IRSDC will be first developing the Gandhinagar and Habibganj railway stations into world-class transit hubs. Some of the facilities which will be available at the stations after the ambitious redevelopment are as follows: