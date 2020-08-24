Indian Railways’ CSMT station in Mumbai set for grand airport-style make-over; details

The CMST station will be divyang-friendly and similar to airports, the arrival and departure areas will be kept separate.

Indian Railways’ CSMT station in Mumbai set for grand make-over! Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to upgrade the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai on the PPP model. Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) has been given charge of the ambitious project which is estimated to cost Rs 1,642 crore. According to SK Lohia, MD & CEO of IRSDC, the redevelopment of the CSMT station is not just about upgrading the facade. “We will restore the heritage to its 1930 levels,” Lohia said while addressing a virtual press conference.

The CMST station will be divyang-friendly and similar to airports, the arrival and departure areas will be kept separate. “We will improve passenger areas. Now, instead of waiting for trains on platforms, passengers will spend time on the concourse. The revamped CSMT station will be a net zero energy building,” Lohia said.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station of Mumbai is a UNESCO world heritage site and is a historical railway station on the Indian Railways network. The CSMT railway station in the financial capital serves as the headquarters of Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone. Also, the station is known to be one of the busiest stations. Earlier, it was reported that the CSMT railway station will be refurbished and modernized without disturbing its heritage value. The redevelopment plan of CSMT station includes an airport-like makeover of the railway station building, including a user development fee from passengers.

Earlier, SK Lohia was quoted as saying that the scope and extent of the charges will be informed by Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry. According to the MD, the charges could be connected to the wholesale price index. Besides, he also said that the user development fee will be weaved into the private developer’s business model, instead of only relying on the monetization of land to fund the exercise. The fee would be charged from passengers on boarding and alighting at the station. Also, the national transporter is likely to keep the fee at a level that suits the profile of the passenger, which is different from the user profile at airports.