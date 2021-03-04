  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways CSMT becomes first station in Maharashtra to get IGBC Gold Certification; see features

By: |
March 4, 2021 3:58 PM

Various green initiatives have been implemented across the Central Railway zone with the installation of solar panels, plantation, passenger-friendly initiatives at many railway stations, LED bulbs, lights, etc.

CSMT, IGBC Gold certificationCSMT becomes the first railway station in the state of Maharashtra to be awarded with IGBC Gold certification.

As per Confederation of Indian Industry’s IGBC ratings, Indian Railways’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) becomes the first railway station in the state of Maharashtra to be awarded with Gold certification. Central Railways claimed it has implemented various green initiatives across the zone with the installation of solar panels, plantation, passenger-friendly initiatives at many railway stations, LED bulbs, lights, etc. Besides, Mumbai Railway Division has put in concerted efforts in implementing multiple green and passenger-friendly initiatives across its railway stations, especially at CSMT. Following are some of the finest green Building and passenger-friendly features enabling CSMT railway station in Mumbai to receive the Indian Green Building Council Green Certification:

  • CSMT is designed to be passenger-friendly for senior citizens and differently-abled
  • Electric charging points have been provided for some of parking spaces to encourage electric two and four wheelers in parking lot
  • Over 15 per cent of the station site area is covered with trees, small parks as well as landscape area, lawns, etc., have been maintained with organic manure
  • The CSMT railway station has installed on site 245 kWp solar panels
  • At the station, 100 per cent lamps have been replaced with LED fixtures
  • As many as 17 occupancy sensors have been installed in various offices and waiting rooms
  • At various locations across the station, energy efficient BLDC and HVLS fans are provided and installed
  • At CSMT, Comprehensive Mechanized Cleaning is done, with focus o­n concourse, platforms, circulating areas, tracks, roof tops, parking places, waiting halls, shutters, etc.
  • The contractors use chemicals that are bio-degradable and eco-friendly
  • Smart passenger amenities have been provided such as WiFi, Tourism Information and Booking Centre, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Pharmacy and Medical Facility, Food Court, etc.
  • To create awareness o­n adverse environmental impacts of plastic bags, the CSMT railway station has signage installed saying “Avoid Usage of Plastic Bags” as well as digital display boards

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways CSMT becomes first station in Maharashtra to get IGBC Gold Certification see features
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mumbai local trains between Churchgate-Virar to be safer! Indian Railways introduces first-of-its-kind system
2Passengers can again enjoy safe, comfortable stay at stations! Indian Railways likely to reopen retiring rooms
3Good news for Siddhbali temple devotees! Indian Railways to launch Delhi-Uttarakhand Siddhbali Janshatabdi