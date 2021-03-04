Indian Railways CSMT becomes first station in Maharashtra to get IGBC Gold Certification; see features

Various green initiatives have been implemented across the Central Railway zone with the installation of solar panels, plantation, passenger-friendly initiatives at many railway stations, LED bulbs, lights, etc.
As per Confederation of Indian Industry’s IGBC ratings, Indian Railways’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) becomes the first railway station in the state of Maharashtra to be awarded with Gold certification. Central Railways claimed it has implemented various green initiatives across the zone with the installation of solar panels, plantation, passenger-friendly initiatives at many railway stations, LED bulbs, lights, etc. Besides, Mumbai Railway Division has put in concerted efforts in implementing multiple green and passenger-friendly initiatives across its railway stations, especially at CSMT. Following are some of the finest green Building and passenger-friendly features enabling CSMT railway station in Mumbai to receive the Indian Green Building Council Green Certification:
CSMT is designed to be passenger-friendly for senior citizens and differently-abled
Electric charging points have been provided for some of parking spaces to encourage electric two and four wheelers in parking lot
Over 15 per cent of the station site area is covered with trees, small parks as well as landscape area, lawns, etc., have been maintained with organic manure
The CSMT railway station has installed on site 245 kWp solar panels
At the station, 100 per cent lamps have been replaced with LED fixtures
As many as 17 occupancy sensors have been installed in various offices and waiting rooms
At various locations across the station, energy efficient BLDC and HVLS fans are provided and installed
At CSMT, Comprehensive Mechanized Cleaning is done, with focus on concourse, platforms, circulating areas, tracks, roof tops, parking places, waiting halls, shutters, etc.
The contractors use chemicals that are bio-degradable and eco-friendly
Smart passenger amenities have been provided such as WiFi, Tourism Information and Booking Centre, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Pharmacy and Medical Facility, Food Court, etc.
To create awareness on adverse environmental impacts of plastic bags, the CSMT railway station has signage installed saying “Avoid Usage of Plastic Bags” as well as digital display boards