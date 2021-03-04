Indian Railways CSMT becomes first station in Maharashtra to get IGBC Gold Certification; see features

CSMT becomes the first railway station in the state of Maharashtra to be awarded with IGBC Gold certification.

As per Confederation of Indian Industry’s IGBC ratings, Indian Railways’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) becomes the first railway station in the state of Maharashtra to be awarded with Gold certification. Central Railways claimed it has implemented various green initiatives across the zone with the installation of solar panels, plantation, passenger-friendly initiatives at many railway stations, LED bulbs, lights, etc. Besides, Mumbai Railway Division has put in concerted efforts in implementing multiple green and passenger-friendly initiatives across its railway stations, especially at CSMT. Following are some of the finest green Building and passenger-friendly features enabling CSMT railway station in Mumbai to receive the Indian Green Building Council Green Certification: