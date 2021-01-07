Indian Railways creates new record with longest-ever 2.8 km long ‘SheshNaag’ train; Watch video

The South East Central Railway zone recently broke another record by running four trains together.

SheshNaag Train: Indian Railways creates new record with longest-ever 2.8 kilometres SheshNaag freight train! The South East Central Railway zone recently broke another record by running four trains together. This super-long train, called SheshNaag is the longest-ever train to run in the country over the Indian Railways network. The 2.8 km long SheshNaag train has been formed by amalgamating four empty BOXN rakes, powered by four electric locos’ sets, according to the details shared by South East Central Railways. Lauding this noteworthy achievement, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Tweeted about the record SheshNaag Train. Watch this video to see how this 2.8 km long freight train was successfully operated by the national transporter:

According to the Railway Minister, this experiment of attaching four rakes to run as one single SheshNaag Train was successful. This enables more goods to be transported from one place to another in lesser time, Goyal said. In another tweet, the Union Minister stated, the SheshNaag Train is giving a boost to freight transportation by running with 51 wagons with four trains combined together, between Nagpur and Korba.

According to South East Central Railway zone, at present, Indian Railways is prioritizing movement of freight train services in its network as passenger trains are suspended for the most part due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In order to save transportation time and help in the decongestion of the rail route, the national transporter is trying to run multiple freight rakes together.

Meanwhile, PM Modi virtually inaugurated, 306 km long Western DFC section between Madar and Rewari today. This newly inaugurated Western Dedicated Freight Corridor section is located in the states of Haryana and Rajasthan. Apart from this, the Prime Minister also flagged off the first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 kilometre long Container Train in the world, between New Ateli and New Kishangarh.