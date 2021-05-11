Indian Railways creates new record! Oxygen Express trains deliver 831 MT of LMO in one single day

Indian Railways made a record with its Oxygen Express trains delivering 831 MT of LMO in one single day.

As Indian Railways continues its journey of delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states across India, a big record has been registered by the national transporter recently. So far, nearly 4700 MT of LMO has been delivered by the national transporter in more than 295 tankers to various states, according to the Railway Ministry. On 9 May 2021, Indian Railways made a record with its Oxygen Express trains delivering 831 MT of LMO in one single day. So far, 75 Oxygen Express train services have already completed their journey. The Railway Ministry stated that it is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much oxygen as possible to the requesting states in the shortest time possible.

According to the Railway Ministry, 293 MT of LMO has been off loaded in the state of Maharashtra, 1334 MT of LMO in Uttar Pradesh, 306 MT of LMO in Madhya Pradesh, 598 MT of LMO in the state of Haryana, 123 MT of LMO in Telangana, 40 MT of LMO in the state of Rajasthan and 2011 MT of LMO in Delhi. The first Oxygen Express train to Karnataka started its journey from Tatanagar in Jharkhand and was on the way to Bengaluru with 120 MT of Oxygen, as told by the ministry yesterday. The Railway Ministry further mentioned that running of new oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and the demand figures of oxygen keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Express trains are expected to start their journeys later in the night, the ministry added.

Since last year, Indian Railways has lost over a thousand staff members, including frontline workers such as station masters, to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even now, around 1,000 railway employees are getting infected on a regular basis. Since the month of March last year, as many as 1,952 railway employees have died due to the pandemic, Suneet Sharma, Chairman Railway Board recently said.