Indian Railways creates new ‘Make in India’ record! RCF achieves its highest monthly production of LHB coaches

The Rail Coach Factory has produced as many as 151 LHB coaches in the month of July 2020.

Indian Railways on LHB coach production spree: Indian Railway has created another record in the production of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches! Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Modi government, the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has created a new record. The Rail Coach Factory of the national transporter has produced as many as 151 LHB coaches in the month of July 2020. Interestingly, this is thrice the production of LHB coaches by the coach factory as against the month of July 2019. According to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, giving a boost to job creation, the production of 151 LHB coaches in July 2020 by the Rail Coach Factory, is its highest ever monthly production.

The modern LHB coaches, that are based on German technology, were first introduced on the Indian Railways network in the year 2000. However, the first indigenous LHB coach was put into service on the rail network in 2003. As compared to conventional ICF- design train coaches, the LHB coaches are considered to be better and safer.

The LHB coaches boast a higher carrying capacity, unlike ICF- design train coaches. Also, LHB coaches have higher speed potential and are lighter in weight. Moreover, they have anti-climbing features as well. The anti-climbing features of these coaches prevent them from getting piled up during accidents.

In the year 2017, the first 100 per cent ‘Make in India’ LHB coach was manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. In Indian Railways trains, the safer and better LHB coaches are fast replacing the old ICF- design coaches. Moreover, the production of ICF- design train coaches has already been stopped by the Railway Ministry. Over the last few years, many trains have been upgraded with modern LHB rakes including Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express, Jansadharan Express, Belagavi-Bengaluru Daily Superfast Express, Charminar Express, among others. The national transporter hopes to replace all conventional ICF coaches with LHB coaches in the near future.