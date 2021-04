The iconic Arch Bridge on River Chenab is being constructed by Indian Railways as a part of the USBRL project to link the Kashmir valley to the rest of India.

Historic day for Indian Railways! Taking a major leap towards the completion of the 111 kilometre long winding stretch from Katra to Banihal, today the Northern Railway zone has completed the Arch closure of the world’s highest railway bridge, Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir. The iconic Chenab Bridge is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project and the completion of the steel arch was one of the most difficult parts of the bridge over Chenab. Today, the last piece of metal of 5.6 metres was fitted at the highest point and joined the arch’s two arms that stretch towards each other currently from both the river banks. This completed the arch shape that will then loom over the treacherous Chenab river, flowing below some 359 metres. Here are some salient features of the Arch of the Chenab Bridge: