Indian Railways creates another record! RCF rolls out its highest number of LHB coaches in a month; details

RCF has achieved the highest ever Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches roll out.

Indian Railways’ big achievement on LHB coach production! Recently, the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala has made another significant record. The coach manufacturing factory of Indian Railways has achieved the highest ever Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches roll out. According to details shared by the national transporter, in the financial year 2020-21, the Rail Coach Factory has manufactured as many as 152 LHB train coaches in the month of September. In the last financial year of 2019-20, the Rail Coach Factory had manufactured 69 LHB coaches during the same month. The LHB train coaches were introduced on the Indian Railways network for the first time in the year 2000.

According to details shared by the national transporter, in the financial year 2019-20, the Rail Coach Factory had manufactured 34 LHB coaches in April, 63 LHB coaches in May, 61 LHB coaches in June, 65 LHB coaches in July, 74 LHB coaches in August, 69 LHB coaches in September, 71 LHB coaches in October, 79 LHB coaches in November, 92 LHB coaches in December, 103 LHB coaches in January, 101 LHB coaches in February, 116 LHB coaches in March. While in the financial year 2020-21 so far, the Rail Coach Factory had manufactured 2 LHB coaches in April, 48 LHB coaches in May, 107 LHB coaches in June, 151 LHB coaches in July, 141 LHB coaches in August, and a total of 152 LHB coaches in September.

Unlike Integral Coach Factory (ICF)- design train coaches, the modern LHB coaches that are based on German technology, supports higher carrying capacity and higher speed potential. Also, LHB train coaches are lighter in weight and boast anti-climbing features, which prevents them from getting piled up during rail accidents. The first 100 per cent ‘Make in India’ LHB train coach was manufactured in the year 2017 by ICF, Chennai.