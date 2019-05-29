Indian Railways cracks down on ticketless Mumbai local passengers! Whopping Rs 13 lakh earned as fines

According to a recent press release issued by Western Railways, the intensive ticket checking drive was conducted from 15th May to 20th May 2019. This was done to curb unauthorized travelling in trains and to increase sale of tickets.

Western Railway zone organized an intensive ticket checking drive through fortress checks and spot checks

Recently, the Western Railway zone organized an intensive ticket checking drive through fortress checks and spot checks over Mumbai suburban section and recovered Rs 13.97 lakh through fines. According to a recent press release issued by Western Railways, the intensive ticket checking drive was conducted from 15th May to 20th May 2019. This was done in order to curb unauthorized travelling in trains and to increase the sale of tickets as well.

The spot checks were conducted at Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Rd, Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar, Matunga Rd, Mahim, Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Vileparle, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali and Nalasopara stations while the fortress check was conducted at Dadar and Andheri stations on 20th May 2019

According to the press release, during the fortress check, all the entry and exit points of the stations were sealed and efforts were made to check each and every passenger going out of the railway stations. The passengers were impacted greatly as they were being checked two-three times at the stations. This special drive was conducted with the help of 160 official ticket checking staff as well as five Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials on a daily basis.

Divisional officers were also deputed at stations in order to monitor these checks. This intensive fortress ticket checking drive resulted in the detection of as many as 1,444 cases of ticketless travellers resulting in the recovery of approximately Rs 4.27 lakh. Additionally, 3,686 cases were detected as well in spot checks recovering around Rs 9.70 lakh. This checking drive has increased the vigil by the railway officials and has created an appeal to the passengers for travelling with proper railway tickets.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

