Indian Railways cracks down against touts: RPF blocks over 2,800 tickets booked illegally

Indian Railways takes strict action against touts! The railway police blocked more than 2,800 tickets booked through unauthorized agents for travel during the festive season of Diwali and Chatth Puja and arrested a total of 528 people. Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director-General Arun Kumar was quoted in a PTI report saying that the campaign conducted by Indian Railways between October 26 and November 4, 2019, resulted in blocking of as many as 2,801 tickets, worth Rs 70 lakh which were booked through touts. Also, during the drive, a total of 15,426 used tickets worth Rs 2.51 crore were found. While 528 people have been arrested, 27 people are absconding, he said.

According to Kumar, this is a continuous drive against touts. All those e-mail ids have been scrutinized where more than 14 train tickets have been booked over a period of three months. He further said that the railway police have realized that this has become a business, a parallel market, which needs to be stopped. Blocking these train tickets, booked through illegal means is a way to warn the public against getting their tickets done by unauthorized agents, Kumar said. The RPF wants to tell the public to get their train tickets from authorized dealers only, he said.

Kumar said that during this drive, as many as 2,720 personal email ids were found to be used for touting. Also, 519 cases were registered, 65 regional service providers were blacklisted as well as 59 people were arrested. Meanwhile, to monitor these drives, a committee has been formed consisting of four officers – one each from the IRCTC, RPF, CRIS, and the commercial department, Kumar said.

According to sources quoted in the report, the RPF has proposed an amendment to Section 143 of the Railway Act to increase the fine or penalty for illegal sale or purchase of train tickets from the present fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. This section also has a prison sentence for six months, the report said.