Indian Railways’ covid care isolation coaches are now functional in 17 diverse locations across seven states

A total of 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for covid care of patients with a bed capacity of more than 4,700 beds.
As per states’ demand, the national transporter has moved covid care isolation coaches to diverse parts of India.
In the relentless fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways through timely and coordinated action continues its momentum to reach out to state health authorities and administrations. As per states’ demand, the national transporter has moved covid care isolation coaches to diverse parts of India. The covid care isolation coaches are now deployed at 17 railway stations in seven states of the country and catering to Covid positive patients. According to the Railway Ministry, a total of 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for covid care of patients with a bed capacity of more than 4,700 beds. Below are the details on the deployment of covid care coaches to the seven states:
Indian Railways have deployed a total of 60 coaches in Maharashtra. The health facility has witnessed a steady registration of Covid positive patients at Nandrubar and subsequent discharge through due medical certification after the period of isolation. Cumulatively, the state health Authorities have registered 116 admissions and discharged 93 patients up to now. The facility is now being used by 23 patients. At Ajni Inland Container Depot, the national transporter has positioned 11 such coaches and handed over to Nagpur Municipal Corporation. At this facility, nine patients were admitted. Now all are discharged post-isolation. The facility at Palghar is now functional, where Indian Railways provided 24 coaches.
In the State of Madhya Pradesh, 42 coaches have been deployed. The Ratlam Division has deployed as many as 22 coaches with 320 beds at Tihi railway station near Indore. So far, 21 patients have been admitted to this facility while seven patients were discharged. 20 coaches have been positioned at Bhopal, where 29 admissions and 11 patients have been discharged as per the latest data. Now 18 covid patients are utilizing this facility while 302 beds are still available at this facility.
Indian Railways, as per Assam’s demand, has moved 21 isolation coaches to Guwahati as well as 20 covid care isolation coaches to Badarpur near Silchar. A few days ago, covid care isolation coaches were deployed by the national transporter at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya and Dimapur respectively.
In Delhi, 75 covid care isolation coaches with a capacity of 1200 beds have been deployed by Indian Railways as per the state government’s demand. As many as 50 coaches are placed at Shakurbasti station and 25 isolation coaches at Anand Vihar railway station. So far, five admissions were registered with all discharged. Now, a total of 1200 beds are available.
In Uttar Pradesh, 10 isolation coaches each are placed by Indian Railways at Bareli, Faizabad, Bhadohi, Nazibabad and Varanasi, totalling to a capacity of 800 covid care beds in 50 coaches. The national transporter has made available a fleet of over 4,400 such coaches with around 70,000 covid care beds to serve as isolation units, according to the Railway Ministry.