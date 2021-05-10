Indian Railways’ covid care isolation coaches are now functional in 17 diverse locations across seven states

As per states’ demand, the national transporter has moved covid care isolation coaches to diverse parts of India.

In the relentless fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways through timely and coordinated action continues its momentum to reach out to state health authorities and administrations. As per states’ demand, the national transporter has moved covid care isolation coaches to diverse parts of India. The covid care isolation coaches are now deployed at 17 railway stations in seven states of the country and catering to Covid positive patients. According to the Railway Ministry, a total of 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for covid care of patients with a bed capacity of more than 4,700 beds. Below are the details on the deployment of covid care coaches to the seven states: