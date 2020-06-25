Indian Railways COVID-19 care train coaches at Delhi’s Shakur Basti start receiving suspected patients

These coaches will be used to treat patients with very mild to mild symptoms.

Indian Railways COVID-19 coaches put to use in Delhi! At the Indian Railways isolation coaches that are stationed at Delhi’s Shakurbasti railway station, suspected patients have already started arriving. More patients are expected to start using the railway coaches stationed in Delhi in the coming days, railway officials have said. “First patient arrived at Shakur Basti COVID Care Center of Railways in New Delhi. We are committed to provide all necessary help in this fight against COVID-19,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted yesterday.

During this ongoing crisis of COVID-19 pandemic, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has converted mobile coaches as isolation centers to provide additional quarantine centers for corona patients. These isolation coaches can be moved anywhere in the country through the Indian Railways network in a short period of time where ever the health care or medical facilities are limited. The Northern Railway zone, on Delhi government’s demand, had placed as many as 503 isolation coaches at nine railway stations of Delhi since 17 June 2020. These coaches will be used to treat patients with very mild to mild symptoms. Here are some key arrangements made as per the agreement between the Railway Ministry and the state government:

1) Indian Railways will provide cleaning and sanitization of platforms, power and electric supply, housekeeping materials such as linen and blankets, management of bio-toilets, watering, signages, and communication facilities. Indian Railways will also be responsible for oxygen cylinders and catering. Security at the railway station premises and the platform area will be provided by the RPF. For the arrangements outside and adjoining areas of the station, Delhi Police will be in charge of the security.

2) These isolation coaches have been handed over by the national transporter to the local administration, to be used as COVID care centre. Health Department of the state government will be responsible for the transportation, identification, admission and discharge of the patients.

3) As per the DGHS protocol, the patients are to be treated for the condition and in case their health deteriorates, they have to be shifted to COVID healthcare center by ambulances provided by DGHS/Hospital.

4) The isolation coaches work under Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, located in Pitampura, New Delhi, which is the primary hospital. The requisite medicines, medical equipment, and material as well as the coach attendants will be provided by the hospital. The hospital will also be responsible for coach sanitation, waste segregation, and disposal.

5) At the railway station, a reception centre has been set up for the administration of the patients and COVID care coaches. Also, the national transporter has opened an emergency control room at the site, which will be manned 24×7 by Indian Railways’ officials for coordinating and providing railway-related assistance.