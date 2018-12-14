Indian Railways converts two more trains to LHB rakes; how it benefits passengers

The LHB rakes help the national transporter to save electrical energy as all the AC coaches have been provided with control pressure sensing.

Indian Railways makes a smart move! In an attempt to upgrade safety standards of rail journeys, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways id increasingly replacing old ICF-design rakes with new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) design coaches. Recently, train number 12377/12378 Sealdah – Alipurduar Padatik Express train as well as train number 13167/13168 Kolkata – Agra Cantt. Weekly Express train has got LHB rakes. Both the train services have started running with LHB rakes from yesterday (December 13, 2018) onwards. A press release issued by Indian Railways stated that out of the two rakes of Sealdah – New Alipurduar Padatik Express train service, one rake was already turned into LHB rake, while another rake started its operations with LHB coaches from yesterday onwards.

The newly manufactured LHB coaches have many unique specific benefits. The LHB coaches have been designed in a way so that there can be an enhancement of accommodation capacity to benefit passengers. Moreover, passengers travelling in these coaches will feel more comfort during the train journey. The national transporter also claimed that these coaches ensure more passenger safety in all respects. Another interesting fact is that the LHB coaches provide a better aesthetic look for both interiors as well as exteriors. Also, the speed of the train can be raised to 130 kmph from 100 kmph.

For better viewing experience of passengers during the rail journey, the state-of-the-art LHB coaches have been provided with bigger size window glasses in AC coaches. Also, to maintain a green corridor, all the LHB coaches have been equipped with Bio-digester tank/Control Discharge Toilet System. Inside these coaches, there is better lighting. The railways said that the LHB rakes will be provided with Roof Mounted Package Unit having a micro processor control system in order to help to control humidity for the comfort of passengers. Additionally, the LHB rakes also help the national transporter to save electrical energy as all the AC coaches have been provided with control pressure sensing.

Earlier this year, the Railway Ministry informed that to provide safer and more comfortable rail journey to passengers, it has been decided that all the conventional ICF design coaches of Mail and Express trains will be replaced with LHB design coaches in a phased manner.