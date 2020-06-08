Indian Railways continues to fight COVID-19; installs touch-free wash basin at Guwahati station! Watch video

Touch-free wash basin at Guwahati Railway Station

Indian Railways continues its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak! To stop the novel coronavirus from spreading, it has been advised by the government and doctors to wash hands frequently with soap and water. As ordinary taps can lead to the spread of the infection especially in public places as one has to use hands for opening and closing the taps, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has taken a smart step in this regard. The national transporter has recently installed a touch-free wash basin at the Guwahati railway station in a bid to help passengers wash their hands without touching the tap or soap dispenser.

Watch video – how the touch-free wash basin at Guwahati Railway Station is helping passengers to prevent COVID-19:

According to a PIB press release, in order to avoid human contact as well as to prevent the novel coronavirus infection from spreading, Tiruchirapalli Railway coach depot and Freight depot fabricated contactless hand wash soap dispenser as well as water flowing taps. The contactless soap dispenser and water flowing taps would prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease effectively. Since the Railway workmen have to frequently use the water taps, this mechanism is very helpful to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the mechanism is cost-effective as well as, ensures the safety of railway employees.

Indian Railways’ Golden Rock Railway workshop in Trichy designed dual basin type foot pedal operating tap cum soap dispenser. According to the press release, the tap cum dispenser was developed using refurbished materials that were available in the workshop. The usage of hands is avoided as the dispensing of water as well as soap solution is done by a pedal-operated mechanism. These specially designed contactless wash basins built in various designs by Indian Railways’ Railway Golden Rock workshop are being distributed to various railway hospitals as well as railway police stations.