Indian Railways connectivity to Statue of Unity! Kevadiya becomes nation’s first Green station; Check details

The station has been equipped with LED lights as well as star rated branded electrical appliances to save electricity.

Indian Railways connectivity to the world’s tallest ‘Statue of Unity’! Recently, PM Narendra Modi flagged off eight new trains to Kevadiya as well as inaugurated the 18 km long Broad Gauge converted rail line from Dabhoi to Chandod, 32 km long new Broad Gauge rail line from Chandod to Kevadiya, 80 km long newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section, the new station buildings of Dabhoi Junction, Chandod as well as Kevadiya through video conferencing. The newly built Kevadiya station is the nation’s first railway station with a Green Building certification. Take a look at some salient features of the Kevadiya railway station:

It has been registered with the Indian Green Building Council for being the country’s first station to be Green Building certified ever since inception of construction

The station has been equipped with LED lights as well as star rated branded electrical appliances to save electricity

Arrangement has been made for water management through rain water harvesting, eco-waterless urinals, sewage treatment plant and drip irrigation

Reusing of segregated green waste at source to produce fertilizer as well as reduce waste

First two levels at the station have passenger facilities like air-conditioned waiting rooms and VVIP lounge

The third level of the station houses a viewing gallery from which tourists or visitors can see the Statue of Unity

A tribal art gallery is also being developed there

At the prime location of station circulating area, a 12 feet tall replica of ‘Statue of Unity’ has been installed

The station’s surrounding area has vast parking space, solar light poles, food courts, landscaping, horticulture plants, wide traffic way, thematic park with selfie zone as well as children’s play area

Following are the trains connecting Kevadiya to various parts of India: