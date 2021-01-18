  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways connectivity to Statue of Unity! Kevadiya becomes nation’s first Green station; Check details

By: |
January 18, 2021 4:33 PM

The newly built Kevadiya station is the nation's first railway station with a Green Building certification.

Kevadiya station, statue of unityThe station has been equipped with LED lights as well as star rated branded electrical appliances to save electricity.

Indian Railways connectivity to the world’s tallest ‘Statue of Unity’! Recently, PM Narendra Modi flagged off eight new trains to Kevadiya as well as inaugurated the 18 km long Broad Gauge converted rail line from Dabhoi to Chandod, 32 km long new Broad Gauge rail line from Chandod to Kevadiya, 80 km long newly electrified Pratapnagar – Kevadiya section, the new station buildings of Dabhoi Junction, Chandod as well as Kevadiya through video conferencing. The newly built Kevadiya station is the nation’s first railway station with a Green Building certification. Take a look at some salient features of the Kevadiya railway station:

  • It has been registered with the Indian Green Building Council for being the country’s first station to be Green Building certified ever since inception of construction
  • The station has been equipped with LED lights as well as star rated branded electrical appliances to save electricity
  • Arrangement has been made for water management through rain water harvesting, eco-waterless urinals, sewage treatment plant and drip irrigation
  • Reusing of segregated green waste at source to produce fertilizer as well as reduce waste
  • First two levels at the station have passenger facilities like air-conditioned waiting rooms and VVIP lounge
  • The third level of the station houses a viewing gallery from which tourists or visitors can see the Statue of Unity
  • A tribal art gallery is also being developed there
  • At the prime location of station circulating area, a 12 feet tall replica of ‘Statue of Unity’ has been installed
  • The station’s surrounding area has vast parking space, solar light poles, food courts, landscaping, horticulture plants, wide traffic way, thematic park with selfie zone as well as children’s play area

Following are the trains connecting Kevadiya to various parts of India:

Related News
  • Train Number 09103/04 Mahamana Express (Weekly) from Kevadiya to Varanasi
  • Train Number 02927/28 Dadar-Kevadiya Express (Daily) from Dadar to Kevadiya
  • Train Number 09247/48 Janshatabdi Express (Daily) from Ahmedabad to Kevadiya
  • Train Number 09145/46 Nizamuddin – KevadiyaSamparkKranti Express (Bi-Weekly) from Kevadiya to H. Nizamuddin
  • Train Number 09105/06 Kevadiya – Rewa Express (Weekly) from Kevadiya to Rewa
  • Train Number 09119/20 Chennai – Kevadiya Express (Weekly) from Chennai to Kevadiya
  • Train Number 09107/08 MEMU train (Daily) from Pratapnagar to Kevadiya
  • Train Number 09110/09 MEMU train (Daily) from Kevadiya to Pratapnagar
  • Train Number 09249/50 Janshatabdi Express (Daily) from Ahmedabad to Kevadiya
  • Train Number 09113/14 MEMU train (Daily) from Pratapnagar to Kevadiya

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways connectivity to Statue of Unity! Kevadiya becomes nation’s first Green station Check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IRCTC to resume food supply: Soon, Indian Railways passengers can enjoy hot & healthy meals while travelling
2Train to Nepal: Boost for railway connectivity with the Himalayan neighbour! Check details
3PM Modi flags off 8 trains with linkage to Statue of Unity in Gujarat