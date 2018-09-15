Indian Railways connectivity in North-East: Meghalaya CM holds meeting with railway officials

The chief minister stressed on the importance of railways for economic development of the state. (PTI)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Friday held a meeting with railway officials to discuss about the two railway projects in the state which have been sanctioned by the Centre. The chief minister held a meeting with North East Frontier Railways (NEF) general manager here about the two projects – Kamalachari to Byrnihat and Byrnihat to Shillong. The chief minister said todays review meeting with the NFR officials was to understand the current status of railways projects in the state, He said, “As of now there were two projects sanctioned by the Centre but both of them are not proceeding now because of local concerns that are there.”

“We would now discuss with other cabinet colleagues and political parties and take stakeholders into account and then decide how to move forward (with these projects),” he told media persons here. The chief minister stressed on the importance of railways for economic development of the state. “It is something we feel will change the economic scenario in our state and is an important infrastructure which our state does require,” he said.

The Chief Minister also held a review meeting with NHIDCL MD Nagendra Nath Sinha to review the bottlenecks and hurdles in the state with regards to road projects sanctioned. “We wanted to know if Forest department, deputy commissioners, Revenue or PHE departments are a hurdle so we review all that to ensure projects are moving fast,” Sangma said.