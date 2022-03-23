Indian Railways’ connectivity boost in Tripura! Survey completed for second Indo-Bangladesh rail line

Transport Minister of Tripura Pranajit Singha Roy informed the State Assembly that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit the northeast state on March 25 in order to inspect the ongoing projects.

The survey for several Indian Railways’ projects in the northeastern state Tripura including the second Indo-Bangla rail link through South Tripura district’s Belonia sub-division has been completed by the officials. Transport Minister of Tripura Pranajit Singha Roy informed the State Assembly that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit the northeast state on March 25 in order to inspect the ongoing projects. Besides, some new projects may be launched by the Union Railway Minister during his visit to the state, an ANI report said. While replying to the query, Roy, on 4 June 2020, had said that the state government of Tripura sent a proposal to ‘North East Region Vision 2035’ in order to transform the existing single line tracks into double lines to enhance the connection of Indian Railways and improve the number of passenger and freight engines.

The Transport Minister, with regards to new projects in the pipeline, said that the survey of three new rail projects that consist of 30 km long Belonia (India)-Feni (Bangladesh), Dharmanagar (North district)-Pancharathal (North district) and Kailashahar (district of Unakoti) rail has been completed. Besides, another rail project is underway to connect Dharmanagar with Belonia, linking Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai as well as certain parts of the West Tripura district.

The Transport Minister told the house that the survey work for these railway projects have been completed and on 21 January 2022, CM Biplab Kumar Deb made a special request to the Railway Minister to incorporate the following rail projects in the Railway Budget as well as provide necessary financial assistance. Apart from that, he said the construction work for Nischintapur Railway Yard which will link the state of Tripura with Akhaura in Bangladesh is on the verge of completion. Nearly 98% of the work is completed as well as 75% of work for Sabroom Railway Yard has also been completed, he mentioned.

All these ambitious railway projects are likely to be completed by the next financial year, according to the ministers. The construction of 12.30 km long Agartala-Akhaura in Bangladesh rail link will be shortly completed that aims to increase passenger as well as freight engine movement between these two locations. The DoNER Ministry as well as the Ministry of External Affairs of the Central Government have been extending all sorts of help for the project’s speedy completion.