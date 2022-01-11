Indian Railways’ connectivity boost in Northeast! First Janshatabdi Express between Manipur-Tripura introduced

With the introduction of the Jiribam – Agartala – Jiribam Express, the long-standing demand of the people of Manipur, Tripura and South Assam was fulfilled.

Indian Railways’ connectivity boost in Northeast: The first Janshatabdi express train connecting the northeastern states of Manipur and Tripura via Assam was flagged off recently. With the introduction of the Jiribam – Agartala – Jiribam Express, the long-standing demand of the people of Manipur, Tripura and South Assam was fulfilled. According to the Railway Ministry, starting from 10 January 2022, the tri-weekly service of Train Number 12097/12098 Agartala – Jiribam – Agartala Janshatabdi Express will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The Janshatabdi Express will leave from Agartala railway station at 06:00 AM and reach Jiribam railway station at 12:00 PM. The train, in the return direction, will leave from Jiribam railway station at 04:00 PM and reach Agartala railway station at 10:00 PM. Following are some of the benefits of the train service:

The Jiribam – Agartala – Jiribam Janshatabdi Express will connect important historic towns such as Badarpur, Silchar, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar and Ambassa

It will reduce the travel journey by half

The train service will provide affordable, comfortable, reliable, and modern rail connectivity to people

Also, this will enhance medical and educational facilities

Moreover, it will give a boost to trade, tourism, and overall economy in the region

According to the Railway Ministry, rail journey by Jiribam – Agartala – Jiribam Janshatabdi Express will cut down the travel duration by half as the time of train journey will be around six hours, covering a distance of 300 Kilometres against approx. 12 hours time it takes to go by road. There was no direct train between the northeastern states of Manipur and Tripura and only one train runs in the morning hours between Agartala and Silchar. Now, the newly launched Janshatabdi Express train service will provide direct rail connectivity to the people of Manipur going to the state of Tripura and vice versa.