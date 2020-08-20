Indian Railways conducts trials of RO-RO service on Tokur-Shoranur section; details here

Indian Railways has conducted the trial of RO-RO service (Roll on – Roll off service) in the Tokur – Shoranur section.

RO-RO service on Indian Railways’ Tokur-Shoranur section: Indian Railways has conducted the trial of RO-RO service (Roll on – Roll off service) in the Tokur – Shoranur section of Southern Railways’ Palakkad Division recently. Today, the national transporter is conducting the trial run of the RO-RO service between Shoranur and Tokur. According to details shared by the national transporter, Kozhikode and Ernakulam regions in the state of Kerala has huge potential for transportation of trucks loaded with vegetables, coconuts, rubber, etc., to Gujarat and Maharashtra. While in the return direction, there is potential for transportation of polymers, textiles as well as plastics. At present, Indian Railways is operating RO-RO service between Suratkal in Karnataka to Kolad in Maharashtra. In India, the first RO-RO service was run by Konkan Railways in the year 1999.

Meanwhile, according to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Indian Railways is transforming freight transportation. Goyal stated that through safe, economical, eco-friendly, and efficient transport, businesses can ensure hassle-free delivery of goods and items via Indian Railways. As per details shared by the Railway Minister, there has been a noteworthy improvement from 1 August to 18 August 2020, compared to the same period last year. The loading of freight trains last year, during this period was 50.7 Million Tonnes while, during the same period year, the freight loading was 54.3 Million Tonnes. With this, Indian Railways registered a growth of 7 per cent in freight loading.

Besides freight loading, the speed of freight trains from 1 August to 18 August, this year has also increased, compared to last year’s corresponding period. The speed recorded by freight trains during this period last year was 23.8 km per hour. While the same period this year saw a speed of 46.7 km per hour by freight trains. Therefore, the national transporter recorded a 96 per cent increase in the speed of freight trains.