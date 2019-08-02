Indian Railways conducts tree plantation drive on empty land; 25,000 plants to be grown! Details here

25,000 plants of over 20 different species over empty land in a Western Railway zone’s colony (Representative image)

Indian Railways is taking unique environment-friendly steps to increase green cover and developing sustainable solutions. In a bid to restore degraded land and proliferate natural vegetation, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is planting as many as 25,000 plants of over 20 different species over empty land in a Western Railway zone’s colony. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the species of plants are of Japanese origin, specialised by popular Japanese botanist and plant ecology expert, Akira Miyawaki. Apart from the plants, green towers will also be developed at the smaller spaces on the land. A proper irrigation system is also being developed on the land where the plants will be grown.

