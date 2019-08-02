Indian Railways conducts tree plantation drive on empty land; 25,000 plants to be grown! Details here

Apart from the plants, green towers will also be developed at the smaller spaces on the land. A proper irrigation system is also being developed on the land where the plants will be grown.
Indian Railways is taking unique environment-friendly steps to increase green cover and developing sustainable solutions. In a bid to restore degraded land and proliferate natural vegetation, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is planting as many as 25,000 plants of over 20 different species over empty land in a Western Railway zone’s colony. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the species of plants are of Japanese origin, specialised by popular Japanese botanist and plant ecology expert, Akira Miyawaki. Apart from the plants, green towers will also be developed at the smaller spaces on the land. A proper irrigation system is also being developed on the land where the plants will be grown.
Some of the prominent tasks for green cover which will be taken in the plantation drive are as follows:
- Development of ‘Green Tower’: Jai Prakash, program supervisor was quoted in the report saying that the species of plants which will be sown are being procured from Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. Through the green tower, five layers of plants will be developed. In the first layer, small-sized plants and flowering plants will be sown. These include flowers like bougainvillea. In the second layer, guava and custard apple will be sown. In the third layer, kanji, bel, amaltaas, blue berry will be grown. The fourth layer will have plants of gulmohar and mango and the last layer will have other big-sized plants. -The green tower will be developed in such a way that all the five layers will receive the rays of sunlight and can grow in a sustainable manner altogether. In this way, a green tower will be developed in a small area.
- Green grass to be grown on playground: In the colony, a playground spanning across an area of 4000 square metres exists where green grass will be grown throughout. This will help in increasing the green cover and provide a convenient area for young players.
- Drip Irrigation system for new plants: Through this system, the dirty and polluted water from the railway system will be filtered first. After this, the plants will be irrigated through drip irrigation system. In this regard, five main lines and numerous other lines will be spread across the area.
